News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Historic England tours town where it's spending £1.2m

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 5:17 PM October 13, 2021   
Historic England visits Great Yarmouth

Heritage organisations toured Great Yarmouth's Heritage Action Zone taking in King Street. It was the first time many had met in person since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It was some of the most unloved and tatty buildings that caught the eye of heritage funders on a walking tour of Great Yarmouth.

Where they saw scaffolding, they saw investment and improvement as they visited buildings set to benefit from heritage restoration projects worth millions.

Historic England visits Great Yarmouth

Competed restoration projects and those in the pipeline in Great Yarmouth were visited by heritage funders like Historic England who have pledged money to bring old buildings back to life. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lead by Darren Barker, project director of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, the large  group comprising Historic England commissioners, lottery funders and local stakeholders got to see for themselves where their money was going.

Great Yarmouth is one of 90 areas handed Heritage Action Zone status by the Government's heritage wing.

Historic England tour Great Yarmouth

Council leader Carl Smith and Historic England chairman Sir Laurie Magnus outside 145 King Street which is ripe for renovation. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And on Tuesday those involved were meeting for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Sir Laurie Magnus, chair of Historic England, said he was excited to see everything working so well in Yarmouth which had a good track record for rescuing historic buildings and finding new sustainable uses.

You may also want to watch:

"There is a fantastic history here and it is great to see the work that is being done in terms of bringing buildings back to life.

Historic England

Darren Barker, project director for Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, explaining some of the changes in King Street. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We have some money and can help with research and advice, but the most important thing is getting people  to work together - and when that happens I get really excited.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dramatic rescue of 'unprepared' sailors in boat
  2. 2 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
  3. 3 Strict ex-head of Charter Academy causes stir at new school
  1. 4 New sixth form college to open in Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 Teens arrested in connection with Yarmouth stabbing released on bail
  3. 6 Historic Yarmouth boat transformed for new Willy Wonka film
  4. 7 Get ready to celebrate Oktoberfest in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Youths seen climbing on top of Poundstretcher
  6. 9 Seaside fun park 'overwhelmed' by support as future plans revealed
  7. 10 Beach proposal couple share images of colourful wedding

"There is always more that can be done, historic buildings are expensive to maintain.

Historic England visits Great Yarmouth

The former Greenwoods store in Great Yarmouth is being reinvented as a heritage centre. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The important thing we are doing here in the Heritage Action Zone is finding new uses for these buildings to give them a future."

The group visited the Winter Gardens where lottery funding has guaranteed a new lease of life for the building under a £16m restoration.

They were told about the South East Tower's conversion into a holiday let and stopped to look at 145 King Street, the former Church Rooms which have been purchased by Great Yarmouth Borough Council for the preservation trust.

Walking along King Street they stopped to see the former Greenwoods, earmarked as a heritage centre before going to the Market Pace and seeing the changes there.

Council leader Carl Smith said the aim was to put the "great back into Great Yarmouth" encouraging investment and leaving a legacy for the future.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stabbing in St George's Park Great Yarmouth

Video

Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police appeal for witnesses to hate crime in Great Yarmouth.

Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

£4.6m market relocation delayed over supply snag

Anthony Carroll

person
west caister homes

665 homes bid submitted for coastal village

Anthony Carroll

person