Councillors in coastal village vow to fight 665 homes bid

Published: 9:21 PM October 13, 2021

"We are going to fight this development."

That was the defiant message from a group of councillors opposed to the construction of 665 homes in a coastal village.

Caister Parish Council held a special meeting on Wednesday night following the submission by Permission Homes to construct an estate called Magnolia Gardens at land off Jack Chase Way at West Caister.

The land identified for the 665 homes - Credit: Google

The meeting heard there were many concerns over the estate, including loss of hedgerows and trees, road safety and the impact on local services.

As councillors agreed to focus on three key areas of objection, the environment, road safety and infrastructure, they called on residents to send in objections en masse.

Kevin Wood, the council's vice chairman, said: "We are going to fight this. We are going to war."

He added it was "absolute madness" for hedgerows and trees to be ripped down to make way for the development and the increased traffic would be "an accident waiting to happen" in Caister.

Councilor Brain Hearne said: "It seems to me the whole thing is kicking us in the teeth."

Council chairman Tony Baker said the aim was to have "a three pronged attack" when the plans finally go before Great Yarmouth Borough Council for consideration and speakers would be identified to talk on each of the objection's themes.

Caister Parish Council chair Tony Baker - Credit: Archant

Councillors also fear Caister's three main roads would become gridlocked and children would be at risk crossing roads.

Members of the public also voiced their concerns at the special parish council meeting, with people saying the homes would decimate wildlife and how roads will become clogged up.

The scheme, said to cost £50m, includes land for a primary school and for space for what is called a 'local centre' for future opportunities for retail and convenience and business and health use.

It follows an earlier bid to build 725 homes on the same site, which had met stiff opposition.

In planning papers Persimmon says the homes will be a vital element of supporting economic growth and the estate would have a high proportion of younger people.

People have until November 8 to comment on the plans to the borough council.