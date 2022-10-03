News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

18th century pub set for conversion into single home

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:33 PM October 3, 2022
New plans to covert the First and Last pub in Ormesby near Great Yarmouth.

The First and Last in Ormesby was originally built as a farmhouse but operated as a pub, keeping the same name, from the mid 19th century. Pictured in August 2022 as new plans are lodged to convert it. - Credit: Liz Coates

The fate of a village pub whose future has been debated by numerous planning consultations looks to be finally decided.

The First and Last in Ormesby has been shut for a decade, suffered a devastating arson attack, and stared down the wrecking ball.

An early bid to knock it down and build a terrace of 10 homes was shut down along with a more recent one to replace it with commercial units and flats above.

What now for First and Last Pub empty for ten years?

Parts of the First and Last pub date from the late 18th century. Planners say the latest scheme to convert it into a single home should be given the green light. - Credit: Liz Coates

Planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, however, say the latest attempt to convert the pub building and add four homes can be allowed.

First submitted two years ago and since revised several times it seeks to convert the pub into a single home and add two detached houses and a pair of semi-detached homes to the plot.

The plan has drawn 47 public comments ranging from parking, to overlooking, to blurring the boundary gap between Ormesby and Caister.

A committee report prepared by officers comes down on the side of saying yes to the scheme, acknowledging the decision is "finely balanced".

On the plus side the papers welcome the re-use of the pub building in a prominent location which involves removing "unsympathetic extensions that detract from its character".

The duo wanted to serve alcohol from their burger van in the front beer garden of the First and Last

The First and Last pub in Ormesby before it was painted blue. Pic: Archant - Credit: Archant

On the down side the new homes are "well outside" development boundaries, but could be considered as "infill" and good use of a brownfield site where the pub to home conversion was previously approved in 2017.

The report includes a submission from the applicant blaming the closure of Pontins in Hemsby for the pub's demise.

Ormesby 1962

Flashback picture dated 1962 showing the First and Last Pub and the Old Coast Road curving round towards the top of the image before the roundabout was built. - Credit: Archant Archive

Most Read

  1. 1 Scaffolders taking legal action as fire bill reaches £120k
  2. 2 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
  3. 3 Jailed in Norfolk last month: Two murderers and 'upskirting' teacher
  1. 4 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in September
  2. 5 Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Gorleston
  3. 6 Bus manager 'honoured' to be nominated in industry awards
  4. 7 'Starving' kittens found dumped in cardboard box in alleyway
  5. 8 Community rallies round after terminal diagnosis for eight-year-old Hannah
  6. 9 Gorleston: Majority of beach huts sold as last few are installed
  7. 10 'High noon' meeting could end community centre legal row

It says: "The lack of trade has been evident by the failure of the last two tenants who sadly each ran into financial difficulty and bankruptcy.

"The property has been actively marketed since 2012 but no suitable tenants have been found in this time."

In December 2019 it suffered a serious fire.

Overall officers recommend approving the redevelopment insisting the pub extensions are removed before any building work takes place and that the new homes can only be occupied when the former pub has been converted and made available for residents.

The council's development control committee meets on Wednesday, October 5, at 6pm to discuss the plan.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Tips Bar

New bar to open in Great Yarmouth as safe space

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
xxx_luxurycruise_yarmouth_sep22

Luxury cruise ship docks in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Police up patrols in north Yarmouth following safety fears

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Pict

Bid for clifftop coffee vendor could be derailed by fears over barking dogs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon