Beach wheelchair improves access to Great Yarmouth seafront

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:19 PM May 13, 2022
The beach wheelchair being used on Great Yarmouth seafront

The beach wheelchair being used on Great Yarmouth seafront - Credit: GYBC

Wheelchair users are now able to hire a specially adapted beach wheelchair from Great Yarmouth's Sea Life Centre.

Users will be able to store their normal wheelchair at the Sea Life Centre on the seafront so they can use the beach wheelchair which is free to hire.

The wheelchair has large pneumatic wheels which allow it to slide over the sand, giving people with limited mobility easy access to the beach without fear of damaging wheelchair wheels or getting stuck in the sand.

Anyone wanting to hire the wheelchair must email marketing@great-yarmouth.gov.uk with Beach Wheelchair Hire in the subject line of the email, the requested date and time of hire, a contact telephone number, the beach they wish to hire it from (Great Yarmouth) and a signed terms and conditions hire agreement.

Users must be able to transfer themselves onto the beach wheelchair as there is not a hoist available.

People to push the wheelchair are required as it is tricky for users to manhandle the wheels in the usual way

Information available on www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk

