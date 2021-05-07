Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape

Published: 12:30 PM May 7, 2021

Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

A new aerial photo shows a town's multi-million pound leisure centre rising from the ground as construction continues.

The photo, captured by drone photographer Matthew for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page, shows progress made at the site as part of the £26m Marina Centre rebuild on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

A virtual ground-breaking ceremony was held by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in January, with construction of the "state-of-the-art" centre progressing "at pace" ahead of plans to open in the summer of 2022.

The new development is being built as a year-round attraction, including a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access, a learner pool with moveable floor, as well as two water flumes and a splash pad.

The complex will also have a 100-station health and fitness gym with views of the sea, a multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing zone, a cafe and community spaces.

The Instagram page features a number of shots from around Great Yarmouth, including of the town's new Giant Wheel on the seafront.

The Giant Wheel on Great Yarmouth seafront. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram