Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

How would you spend £850,000 on Great Yarmouth estate's play areas?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:39 AM January 14, 2022
The MUGA in Middlegate, where people have complained about noise, damage to property and verbal abuse.

Residents had complained about anti-social behaviour at the play area off King Street on the Middlegate Estate. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth residents are being asked for their views on a £850,000 upgrade to play and leisure spaces in a housing estate.

The Middlegate Estate was awarded £858,000 by the government last year for improvements to its play areas.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has said it plans to create safer, greener, social spaces for residents, with improved security to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

Middlegate sign on road.

The Middlegate Estate has received £860,000 as part of the government;s new budget. - Credit: James Weeds

Plans include:

  • Converting the existing fenced-in games area off King Street - highlighted by residents as a source of anti-social behaviour - into a shared garden space with improved security.
  • Removing fences and narrow alleys between individual gardens near the former games area to combine into a new large, shared garden for residents, maintained by the council.
  • Three upgraded play areas at Clarendon Close and Dorset Close, with new equipment made with natural materials.
  • A new physical activity trail of outdoor gym equipment on Tolhouse Street, between Nottingham Way and Sackville Close.

Those interested are asked to give their views using an online survey

Paper copies are available at the South Yarmouth Area Housing Office.

The survey closes on Monday, January 24 and work is expected to be completed by April 2022.

