Scarecrows cause a stir in picturesque village

Budding photographer, Freya Carroll, 7, with one of the designs outside Ealing House on the Martham Scarecrow Festival trail. - Credit: Archant

Dozens of colourful scarecrows have taken over a Norfolk Broads village as residents showed off their creative flair.

On bank holiday Sunday and Monday the Martham Scarecrow Festival was held with 54 statuesque figures delighting visitors.

A Brownie goes skiing on the The Green as part of the Martham Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Displays included a skier, the Queen, a goalkeeper, a family having tea, an angler and a Viking created by Ormesby Junior School.

A fearsome Viking was seen in the village - Credit: Lauren De Boise

As well the the army of scarecrows, the festival also saw homes decorated, a funfair and music on the green by Jack Clarke and Carrie Baker.

A life-like scarecrow fisherman has a seat outside a house on the Martham Scarecrow Festival trail. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Laura Masterson, who organised the event with Corrine Eastoe, said: "We had 54 scarecrows in total.

Sue Wright and her grandsons Lucas Sales, 12, and Toby James, 7, with their Granny’s Baking Day design as part of the Martham Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

"The village was packed. We were all surprised by how many people there were.

A goalkeeper design outside a house on the Martham Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Lauren D Boise

"It was tremendous. Everyone had put in so much effort. It was very successful."

Money raised from the festival will go towards good causes in the village.

Yolande Brown with her jubilee creation as part of the Martham Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

In 2020 the festival was cancelled due to the Covid crisis and last year it had to be curtailed, seeing fewer wacky creations dotted around the village near Great Yarmouth.

Mabel Utting, 2, Hugo Allen, 9, Quinn Thornley, 9 and Reuben Allen, 5, pose with their school’s creation outside Martham Academy on the town’s Scarecrow Festival trail. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Scarecrow mountain climbers inside St Mary’s Church as part of the Martham Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Knitted designs by residents at Ealing House were part of the Martham Scarecrow Festival route. - Credit: Lauren De Boise



