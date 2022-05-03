Gallery
Scarecrows cause a stir in picturesque village
Dozens of colourful scarecrows have taken over a Norfolk Broads village as residents showed off their creative flair.
On bank holiday Sunday and Monday the Martham Scarecrow Festival was held with 54 statuesque figures delighting visitors.
Displays included a skier, the Queen, a goalkeeper, a family having tea, an angler and a Viking created by Ormesby Junior School.
As well the the army of scarecrows, the festival also saw homes decorated, a funfair and music on the green by Jack Clarke and Carrie Baker.
Laura Masterson, who organised the event with Corrine Eastoe, said: "We had 54 scarecrows in total.
"The village was packed. We were all surprised by how many people there were.
"It was tremendous. Everyone had put in so much effort. It was very successful."
Money raised from the festival will go towards good causes in the village.
In 2020 the festival was cancelled due to the Covid crisis and last year it had to be curtailed, seeing fewer wacky creations dotted around the village near Great Yarmouth.