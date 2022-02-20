Scarecrow festival and fairground to return to village

"We can't wait to fill our village with an army of scarecrows again."

That is the message from excited organisers of a Norfolk village festival after two years of seeing Covid impact their plans.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

The Martham Scarecrow Festival will be in full swing on Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2.

In 2020 the festival was cancelled due to the Covid crisis and last year it had to be curtailed, seeing fewer wacky creations dotted around the village near Great Yarmouth.

Preparations are now gearing up for this year's edition with residents being urged to show off their creative skills.

And to help spread the fun, neighbouring villages and schools are also being invited to take part.

Event organiser, Laura Masterson, said: "2020 was cancelled completely and then last year there was obviously no stalls, but I got the community to do garden garage sales, do scarecrows, bunting, pompoms and yarnbombing and decorating properties.

"I think there was about 40 odd scarecrows, we normally get about 100.

"This year is back to normal. We are going to have a fairground on the main green, we will have stall holders.

"We will also have the family treasure hunt with the children's scavenger hunt. Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrow.

Martham Scarecrow Festival 2016.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

"All the residents will be in with the chance of winning £100. There is also a competition for bunting, yarnbombing, pompoms and decorated properties."

She added: "We are also inviting villages surrounding Martham to take part and we will be sending out emails to invite schools.

"Say for instance for Hemsby, Ormesby, Rollesby and so on there will be an invitation to enter a scarecrow and they will be able to bring their scarecrow on the Sunday and they will be placed on the green and will be voted on.

"It is just bringing the fun back into the village and getting everyone out and about again. It is bringing spirit to the village and everyone will just enjoy themselves really."

Entries for the scarecrow festival end on April 15 and money raised from the event will be poured back into the village, such as funding its Christmas lights.

For information and to enter search for Martham Scarecrow Festival on Facebook.

