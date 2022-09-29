New concrete pads installed for vital lifesaving in Hemsby

Daniel Hurd, coxswain, front, with the Hemsby Lifeboat crew on their new concrete launch pad. From left, Chris Batten, helmsman; Stuart Lenton and Kevin Fenn, engineers; Alan Jones, second coxswain; and Anthony Gouldstone, crew. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Lifeboat crew has been helped in its life saving mission after a council funded vital maintenance work.

The concrete pads outside Hemsby's Independent Lifeboat station were replaced in July, ensuring rescue launches can run smoother.

The new pads, which cost £16,000, will allow rescue crews access to the shoreline when launching the Inshore lifeboat, ensure machinery can carry out maintenance along the shore and makes the entry to the beach safer for the public, especially those with mobility issues.

The work was funded by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd said: “I know that the entire crew and our other volunteers are very grateful for this timely, essential and most welcome investment in the Gap area.

"Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in increasing our capability for the community. These groundworks will ensure the safe entry and exit at Hemsby Gap for everyone, not just our crew.

"We offer our sincere thanks for the support we have been shown in this regard.”

As the new pads were funded by the council, Mr Hurd also said that allowed the Lifeboat to invest their money elsewhere. They plan to invest in necessary upgrades, renovations and new safety equipment.

Helmsman Chris Batten added that the team will be looking at buying a plant which would help excavate fallen sand into their slipway. Mr Batten said new machinery would "save time and money" and would help the Lifeboat become more self-sufficient.

As the winter approaches, the crew at Hemsby Lifeboat will be maintaining the slipway and putting up temporary fencing to prevent the wind from building up sand by the station.

Mr Hurd said his "fingers are crossed" that funding would also be secured for the rock berm planned for the area.

"I'd like to say a massive thanks to the public for their patience while the pads were being built during the summer," Mr Hurd added.

"I really hope the replacement will be a benefit to everyone."

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Hemsby Lifeboat provide an essential service for which we are always grateful. Therefore when the council is able to support them we will do our best to.”