Pageantmaster's pride at beacon ceremonies for the Queen's jubilee
- Credit: PA
"I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone for taking part in celebrating the Queen's Jubilee."
That is the message to people across our region from the Royal pageantmaster from Norfolk who stood beside the Queen as she lit the principal Platinum Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle on Thursday.
Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, from Gorleston, created a unique Commonwealth of Nations Globe which the Queen touched to begin the illuminations at Windsor and Buckingham Palace.
Mr Peek, who has helped plan the Jubilee celebrations since November 2020, said he was holding back the tears at the event.
"It was a very emotional moment," he said.
"I am incredibly proud and grateful to have been involved."
Mr Peek said he felt "tired, but elated" by the entire experience.
Earlier in the week, the pageantmaster said he had "been running on adrenaline" and had been waking up at around 2.30am in the build-up to the international celebrations.
"It has been an exhausting 20 months," Mr Peek said.
"But we really wanted to make this event unique.
"There will never be another one like it."
The one-of-a-kind Commonwealth of Nations Globe is decorated to mark the Queen's Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.
Mr Peek said: “It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and the unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.
“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.
“We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”
For the celebrations, thousands of town criers, pipers, buglers and choirs performed ahead of the lighting of the beacons throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and over 3,500 beacons have been lit across the Commonwealth.
Upon hearing how many beacons were to be lit, Mr Peek claimed the Queen said with a "radiant" smile, 'more beacons?'
"Her Majesty was radiant. She had a wonderful smile on her face," Mr Peek said.
The pageantmaster said he would like to say thank you to everyone across the region who got involved in the Jubilee celebrations.
"I feel so proud. But the credit must go to the people on the ground doing it. They made it happen."