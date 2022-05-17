Free open top bus tours to show of Great Yarmouth's seafront

A fleet of Clipper buses will be returning to Great Yarmouth - Credit: First Eastern Counties

Families in Great Yarmouth and holidaymakers to the town can enjoy a free ride on open top buses this weekend.

On Saturday, May 21 First Eastern Counties is offering free rides on its Clipper Cabriolet service which returns to the town on Sunday, May 22.

The open top buses are returning after a successful debut summer season last year.

Saturday's free preview tours will start at the bus stop outside Britannia Pier and Joyland.

Bus rides will run every few minutes between 10am and 3pm (weather permitting) and will transport passengers along the Golden Mile to the Pleasure Beach and back again.

The Clipper buses will head down the Golden Mile - Credit: James Bass

David Jordan, marketing manager at First Eastern Counties said: "We hope that lots of local families as well as anyone on holiday in the town will come along and enjoy an open top ride and help us spread the word about what a great fun family seaside experience it is.”

Further information can be found at www.firstbus.co.uk/cabriolet