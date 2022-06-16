Town roadworks to finally start after sewer collapse delay

Roadworks will be carried out from Estcourt Road to Rampart Road in Northgate Street - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Part of a Great Yarmouth road is finally to be repaired after work was delayed due to a collapsed sewer.

The roadworks in Northgate Street will see depressions in the carriageway fixed between Tuesday, June 28 and Friday, July 1.

It will mean the road will be closed to traffic between Estcourt Road and Rampart Road.

The repair work had been due to take place earlier in the year but it had to be postponed due to emergency works to repair a collapsed sewer on Euston Road.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The roadworks are patching works on Northgate Street, mainly to fix depressions in the carriageway.

"Unfortunately a few months ago our planned works were postponed due to an emergency Anglian Water sewer collapse on Euston Road, which meant we could not work on Northgate Street and these are those works rearranged."

First Bus will be diverting its services along Northgate Street.