Traffic chaos after Great Yarmouth bridge forced to close
- Credit: Jayne Mallett
Drivers are facing heavy delays in Great Yarmouth after Haven Bridge was forced to close because of damage to its road surface.
The problem was first reported at about 11.20am this morning and it has caused the westbound lane towards Gorleston to be closed.
Emergency roadworks are underway to repair the surface.
One engineer is currently at the scene but it is thought the work will not be completed today.
The road surface is made up of wooden bricks which have come up making the road impassable.
Traffic is being diverted to Breydon Bridge - where separate roadworks have been scheduled - causing a bottleneck in this area.
The B1141 North Quay, Acle New Road, Fuller's Hill and the A47 are all experiencing lots of traffic.
Great Yarmouth Council has warned this will likely cause disruption to drivers around the town.
Roadworks are also ongoing at Yarmouth's second river crossing, Breydon Bridge, but the council has said it is in discussions with National Highways to postpone the works there.
Bus services heading towards Gorleston are being diverted to Breydon Bridge.
Council leaders have previously appealed for planned bridge closures to be postponed in order to "keep the town moving".
Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “These are crucial routes for people moving between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and we would like to see National Highways think again about the timing of the work and road closures so that there is as little disruption as possible."