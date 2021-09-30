News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
White rabbit street artist back with Alice theme after 'Banksy break'

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:20 AM September 30, 2021   
Alice in Wonderland by Fragile Artist

'Mobile' street art is set to pop up around Gorleston and Lowestoft this weekend (October 2 and 3, 2021) with their anonymous artist inviting people to share sightings on Facebook. - Credit: Fragile Artist

An anonymous street artist behind a series of white rabbits is back after a "Banksy break."

The graffiti artist, who goes by the tag Fragile, has claimed responsibility for the bin bunnies which popped up around Gorleston in July, just weeks before Banksy triggered speculation about a fleet of ten murals, he finally declared were his in August.

Gorleston white rabbit graffiti

A white rabbit painted on a litter bin on Marine Parade, opposite the junction to Park Road. - Credit: John Thompson

And this weekend they are planning to put out two Alice paintings - one in Gorleston and one in Lowestoft - chiming with the wonderland theme guessed at many who spotted the rabbits.

The mystery artist said the works were painted on recycled materials that people can either take  home, or leave for others to enjoy.

They said: "Although I painted the rabbits on bins I don't usually work like that, not since I was a teenager anyway.

Gorleston white rabbit graffiti

A white rabbit painted on a litter bin on Marine Parade, opposite the junction to Park Road. - Credit: John Thompson

"I focus now on painting on surfaces that are less permanent.

"Street art can be a nuisance if it's not done in the right places or by people who are just starting out. I like to think of my work as street art until somebody takes it home.

"In an ideal world my pieces would be left alone for others to see, but its mobile nature makes it easy for it to be taken. 

"I use a lot of recycled materials in my work. The two Alice paintings are on the metal from the side of an old washing machine. I like the way that something that is seen as used or ugly can become beautiful. 

"I intend to share my art by leaving pieces around the local area, people can take it home or leave it where it is for others to see.

Gorleston white rabbit graffiti

A white rabbit painted on a litter bin on Marine Parade, opposite the junction to Bridge Road. - Credit: John Thompson

"There is no political or social motivation to my work, I'm not trying to change the world, I just want to make it a more beautiful place."

They went on: "The rabbits are mine. I had to take a break while Banksy was about because of all the street art spotters.

"Now I've seen what the local community thinks of street art and the local council's pro street art stance, it's time for me to come back and play some more. I've even started a Facebook page."

Gorleston News
Lowestoft News

