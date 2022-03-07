Easter Fair to return after two-year Covid-enforced absence

The annual Easter Fair is returning to Great Yarmouth Market Place after a Covid-enforced two year absence. Flashback picture from 2015. - Credit: James Bass

Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair is coming back to the borough after it was cancelled for two years due to Covid.

The centuries' old event being staged over four days from Thursday April 21 to Sunday April 24 is having to be rejigged on a new footprint due to the market redevelopment.

Rides will be set up on the Market Place, Fullers Hill, and Brewery Plain, as well as on Church Plain outside St Nicholas Minster to make way for those displaced by the new market.

Among the rides and attractions planned this year are dodgems, bungee trampolines, bumper boats, rodeo bulls, carousels, a haunted house, a fun house, and hook-a-duck. There will also be fairground treats including candy floss, toffee-apples, and doughnuts.

Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson will officially open the fair in the Market Place on April 21.

Opening times will be 11am to 11pm all days except Sunday when it will operate between noon and 6pm.

Mr Thompson said: "The Easter Fayre is a centuries-long tradition in Great Yarmouth, and we are so excited to welcome it back to the borough, after being unable to host it for two years due to Covid restrictions.

"As mayor, I am proud to be officially opening this seasonal highlight for our borough and I look forward to seeing families and friends enjoying themselves and celebrating Easter together in the town centre."

The car parks at Fullers Hill, Brewery Plain and the Market Place will be closed on Wednesday, April 20, to enable the event to be set up.

On Wednesday, April 20, to Sunday, April 24, there will be a temporary road closure on The Conge, from the Brewery Plain entrance down to Temple Road.

As with previous years, the two-day market will be cancelled while the fair is in town.

The fair last visited in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 in response to the continued Covid threat.

A smaller October fair made a flying visit to St George's Park, helping to plug the gap for all things giddy.

The old six-day market will likely be torn down in May. It is possible some stall holders may have moved into their new homes when the Easter Fair visits, a council spokesman said.







