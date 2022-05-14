BBC orchestra to play at Norfolk venue for the very first time

The BBC Concert Orchestra will have its first performance in Great Yarmouth on June 24. - Credit: Graham Joy

Audiences will be treated to a full orchestra at BBC Radio 2's first performance at Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus this summer.

A musical celebration featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra and Orchestra Live will be held at the circus on Friday, June 24 from 7.30pm.

The concert features the 60 musicians of the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell with special guests, including Mercury Prize-nominated folk musician Sam Lee and singer Georgia Cecile.

Peter Jay is delighted the Christmas spectacular at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth can go ahead when the town moves into Tier 2 restrictions on December 2. - Credit: Nick Warner

Hippodrome owner, Peter Jay, said: "The Hippodrome is the ultimate venue for seeing this amazing orchestra at its best - you can see the orchestra from every seat - and it will be a great night.”

The show will feature a range of styles and sounds ranging from Eric Coates’ Sleepy Lagoon - known to millions as the Desert Island Discs theme since the programme launched in 1942 - to Nitin Sawhney’s dramatic modern day score for the BBC’s ground-breaking natural history TV series Human Planet.

The concert also sees folk singer Sam Lee reunited with the BBC Concert Orchestra for the first time since their success at the BBC Folk Prom in 2018.

The Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus building in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Mr Lee has appeared on programmes including the BBC’s Later With Jools Holland and NPR’s Tiny Desk sessions in the US.

More recently, director Guy Ritchie chose him to write the lead song for his epic Hollywood fantasy King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Edinburgh-based Georgia Cecile has become a favourite performer in the jazz world with appearances at festivals throughout the UK, guesting at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021 with Gregory Porter and at the recent Cheltenham Jazz Festival with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

This concert is part of Create Yarmouth's three-year partnership with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Orchestras Live, which aims to engage the community through collaboration with world class musicians and their music.

It will be broadcast later in the summer as part of the BBC’s Go Green initiative, taking this event to the widest possible audience around the UK.

Tickets are on sale now. Call the Hippodrome box office on 01493 738877 or book online at www.hippodromecircus.co.uk