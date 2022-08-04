Lotta bottle! Giant sculpture bins arrive on multiple seafronts

James Bensly disposes of a plastic bottle via the funnel of a giant sculpture bin, one of three to arrive in the borough celebrating its nautical connections. - Credit: Supplied by James Bensly

Three bottleship bin sculptures are putting the art into being smart about plastic bottle recycling.

The giant bins have all been installed across the Great Yarmouth borough this week.

There she goes: Hemsby's bottleship bin being craned into place. - Credit: Supplied by James Bensly

Hemsby's bin, a model of The Seaweaver inshore lifeboat, is taking up a spot next to the Stone Henge crazy golf in the village.

Borough and county councillor James Bensly said the aim was to keep plastic bottles off the beach, and tied in with the holiday village's aim of becoming an eco destination.

A representation of Nelson's HMS Elephant has been set down at Great Yarmouth's Jetty, and a bin version of the Lydia Eva is sailing along Gorleston's lower prom near the splash pad.

In the case of the Hemsby boat, people feed their bottles into its funnels.

Hemsby's bottleship bin is one of three taking up a seaside position across the borough. The aim is to encourage people to recycle plastic bottles, celebrate nautical connections, and create a meaningful piece of public art. - Credit: Supplied by James Bensly

Mr Bensly, who also runs a cafe and vegan/veggie stall nearby with his wife Louise, said the model was a fantastic tribute to the independent lifeboat crew as well as doubling up as a bin.

The bottleship bins are among green initiatives being backed by FACET, a cross-European project to encourage ‘circular’ solutions which reduce waste, and includes projects in Netherlands, Belgium, and France as well as the UK.

Bottleship bin sculptures have been installed in Hemsby, Gorleston, and Great Yarmouth, with information panels explaining the project. - Credit: Supplied by James Bensly

Other measures include 30 new bins recycling bins for Hemsby and Newport, sponsored by Richardsons, and new compactor bins which run off solar panels and email operators when they need emptying, saving on unnecessary journeys to check on them.

Compost bins are also on the way for residents of The Marrams and also cafes dealing with food waste left on people's plates.

"The enthusiasm is out there," Mr Bensly said. "There is a lot more positivity towards recycling. People are prepared to sort their rubbish and I see them actively looking for the right bin.

"If the tools are there for people to recycle, I am positive they will."

Already there was plenty of interest in the sculpture bin, Mr Bensly said.

The model boat has a skin which makes it looks as if it is full of plastic bottles, but has four recycling compartments inside.

The village also has re-usable community cup scheme aimed at cutting the amount of takeaway cups thrown away, and a community fridge supported by Hemsby Co-op and Ormesby Spar which also takes food left in holiday homes.