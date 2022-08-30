Diner owner closes business after 12 years in town

Andrew Bradfield has closed the New Norfolk Kitchen Diner in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The owner of a popular diner has hung up his spatulas and frying pans for the last time.

Andrew Bradfield has closed the New Norfolk Kitchen Diner in Great Yarmouth after 12 years of serving breakfasts, lunches and meals.

On bank holiday Monday Mr Bradfield served up meals for just £5 on the Northgate Street premise's last day as a thank you to his many customers.

More than a 100 people enjoyed the chance to tuck into their favourites, such as mince, beef and onion pies, and give a fond farewell to Mr Bradfield.

Andrew Bradfield with some of the plates and cutlery winging their way to new owners - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Customers gave Mr Bradfield and his wife, Christine, cards, chocolates and flowers to wish them well in their retirement with banners also being put up bidding them a fond farewell.

On Tuesday the couple were starting the process of clearing out the premises.

In July Mr Bradfield had put all items at the diner up for sale with plates, mugs, glasses and bowls available from 50p.

All fittings and heavy equipment, such as tables and fryers, could be also purchased and then handed over once the business closed for the last time on August 29.

Mr Bradfield said everything had been sold or passed on except for a cooker and some tables.

A rugby club, a pub landlord and someone starting their own business were among those to snap up fittings and equipment.

Andrew Bradfield served his last meals on bank holiday Monday - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Reflecting on his last day Mr Bradfield, a self-taught chef, said: "I was a bit sad and a bit upset because we have got such lovely customers here.

"We had more than a 100 people and I want to thank all our customers for their support and kind messages and presents."

Mr Bradfield say it would take until Friday to clear out the premises, which he had leased.

He closed the business so he can spend more time with his wife Christine who has battled cancer.

The couple had run the Fox and Hounds in Filby and a cafe in Stalham before purchasing the empty Northgate Street diner 12 years ago,

A to let sign is now up at the Northgate building.