How much will Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre cost?

Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre is on course to open in August 2022. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Prices have been revealed for Great Yarmouth seafront's new £26m Marina Centre which will open later this summer.

The new look Marina Centre will be opening its doors in August and will boast a six-lane swimming pool, a learner pool and a leisure area with water flumes. The facility will also have a gym with panoramic views of the beach, sports halls and a cafe linking the promenade to the beach and an outdoor performance space.

The new Marina Centre under construction in Great Yarmouth. January 27, 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Operator Freedom Leisure has revealed prices and membership options, including some exclusive pre-opening deals:

Adult swim membership - with access to the swimming and learner pools and a 10pc discount for the leisure pool - is £29.95.

Dual Site membership - which includes access to the main and learner pools at the Marina Centre and Phoenix Leisure Centre, as well as gym access and a 10pc discount when using leisure water and flumes, climbing wall, and sports bookings - is £39.95.

A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. All new climbing walls to be revealed. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Both of these prices are for monthly Direct Debit payments and include a £15 joining fee.

Residents can save £15 and join for free if they sign up before the end of June.

Residents able to pay in advance can get three months free when signing up for an annual membership before the end of June.

Local residents will also be able to sign up for a Passport to Leisure membership for a one-off fee of £15, and receive a 10pc discount on a range of activities until Freedom Leisure's licence runs out in January 2032.

There will also be discounted memberships for children, students, ‘Blue Light’ workers and those aged 65 and over.

An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC - Credit: Archant

For occasional visitors, prices include £8 for adult swim in the main and learner pools entry or £22 for a family swim ticket, with free entry for children aged three or under.

Combined swim in the pools and leisure water pool entry will be £13 for adults or £36 for a family ticket.

Climbing wall sessions will cost £13 for adults or £36 for family tickets, with sports court hire at £10 an hour.

The centre’s new website - marinacentre.co.uk - will be updated with further pricing information and activity timetables ahead of opening.

People can also follow the Marina Centre on Facebook and Twitter for further opening details and offers.