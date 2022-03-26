News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man 'hit by bus' reveals dreadful headaches as police probe CCTV

Liz Coates

Published: 10:13 AM March 26, 2022
Pageantmaster Bruno Peek.

Bruno Peek says he is still suffering dizziness and dreadful headaches a month after he suffered a head injury in Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Queen's pageantmaster Bruno Peek is suffering dizziness and "dreadful headaches" a month after he was reportedly hit by a bus in Gorleston.

And the 70-year-old  has shared his frustration that the investigation has yet to reveal what happened when he was allegedly struck outside the Short Blue pub at around 2pm on Saturday, April 26, and "left for dead."

Police issued an appeal for witnesses following the collision.

A statement this week said: "Officers are in the process of speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV in relation to the incident, enquiries are ongoing."

Mr Peek, who was rushed to  hospital for scans and checks and had "loads" of stitches in the top of his head, said: "I am still suffering with dizziness and dreadful headaches.

"Sometimes it just throws me off balance.

"I have still been able to work, I have no choice but to carry on. It is going to take more than a bang on the head to stop me serving my Queen."

Of the investigation he said: "The police looked at one bus but I was still standing on the pavement. It is a bit of a mystery, I keep waiting to hear from them.

"But whatever hit me, left me there."

First Bus confirmed it had carried out its own investigation.

Russ Smith, operations manager at First Great Yarmouth said: "After the alleged incident was brought to our attention, we ran an investigation checking CCTV and interviewing drivers who may have been in the vicinity at the time and there is no evidence or report showing any involvement with one of our buses.”  

The Queen

The Queen and the country will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June, 2022. - Credit: PA

Mr Peek is a national event organiser and has been involved with some of the UK's most important celebrations, including events for The Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

He is in process of masterminding a nationwide programme of beacons to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,  marking her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

The one in Great Yarmouth will be lit on June 2 in Anchor Gardens, on the Golden Mile followed by fireworks starting a string of celebrations the whole country will be involved in.

Mr Peek was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2000 and two years later was appointed a member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO).


