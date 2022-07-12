Boys residential school praised for its constructive approach in classrooms

Bure Park Specialist Academy has been rated 'good' in their first Ofsted review. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A residential special education school in Great Yarmouth has been praised for its constructive culture by an education watchdog

Bure Park Specialist Academy on Keyes Avenue - which was built at the site of the former Alderman Swindell Primary school - has achieved a good rating for its first-ever residential Ofsted Inspection.

One of the bedrooms provided to some of the students at Bure Park Specialist Academy. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The school, which caters for boys with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH), provides weekday, term-time residential places for 15 boys and has a total cohort of 45 pupils.

Following their visit between May 23 and 25, Ofsted inspectors described Bure Park Specialist Academy as "inspirational and determined in promoting positive experiences for children" with "bespoke" resources to promote learning in and out of the classroom.

The school was also described as having created "a constructive child-focused culture that promotes children’s best interests and achievements".

Bure Park Specialist Academy staff have been praised in their first Ofsted report. Senior childcare officer Danielle Burgess (top left), head of care Carl McLaren, head of school Hayley Ross (bottom left) and senior childcare officer Kaya Laing. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The senior leadership team were praised for having a "comprehensive understanding of the children," and other staff members said they felt supported with a priority of staff well-being present at the school.

While leaders and managers were praised for their high expectations for staff and children and their ambitions for the school's residential model, the report said improvements can be made to ensure the development and monitoring of children's life skills, independence and progress continue at an appropriate pace.

Head of school Hayley Ross inside Bure Park Specialist Academy's library. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Head of school Hayley Ross said: "The boys who come to Bure Park have all experienced a very disrupted education and are finally in a place where they feel they can succeed.

"We have an enthusiastic, dedicated and supportive team who go above and beyond to offer the pupils stability alongside exciting experiences.

"We are extremely proud to have received a first Ofsted rating of good and an excellent report which reflects the hard work of the staff."

Broad Horizons Education Trust also operates Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Norwich, which is the only other SEMH residential special school in Norfolk.

Trust CEO Don Evans said: "Leaders and staff at Bure Park have done an amazing job in being able to establish such a positive culture in a short space of time and we are delighted that inspectors have recognised their excellent work."