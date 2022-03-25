Scaffolding put up around fire damaged pub

Haven Bridge remains closed in both direction following a fire at the nearby pub on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Scaffolding has been put up around a Great Yarmouth landmark pub on Friday following a blaze which ripped through its roof.

The former Haven Bridge pub - most recently known as The Haven - on 5 Southtown Road went up in flames on Wednesday night, leading to a road closure on Haven Bridge in both directions.

Scaffolding was put up around the Haven Bridge pub on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

On Friday scaffolding had been put up around the pub and there was one police car monitoring the scene from the Steam Mill Road entrance.

A fire investigation is now underway at the building, Norfolk County Council confirmed.

Behind the building, broken glass and bricks were scattered around the floor and water was running down the building's side. The smell of smoke and burnt wood was in the air around Steam Mill Lane, Saw Mill Lane and Mill Road.

Wreckage from the fire was still on the floor by Steam Mill Lane on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Pedestrians and cyclists continued to use the single path over Haven Bridge and Norfolk Fire and Rescue said the bridge should reopen to both lanes of traffic on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE 6PM: Following a fire at Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth, work is ongoing to make the building and local area safe. We expect Haven Bridge to re-open to traffic in both directions Fri afternoon. Diversions are in place via the A47 Breydon Bridge until then. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) March 24, 2022

Traffic was slowly moving on Southtown Road on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Across town, traffic was steadily moving along Southtown Road. However, there was heavy traffic by Fuller's Hill roundabout in all directions.