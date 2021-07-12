How Great Yarmouth will spend its £20m Town Deal cash
- Credit: James Bass
A fund of £20m has been divided up and will be awarded to nine different projects across Great Yarmouth.
In the budget last March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the town had secured £20.1m of its Town Deal bid.
The grant will be discussed at a meeting of the Policy and Resources committee of Great Yarmouth Borough Council on Tuesday (July 13).
A report states that projects were examined and prioritised.
The nine projects are:.
Operations and Maintenance Campus
An offshore energy campus will be built on the southern tip of the South Denes peninsula.
Preparatory work began earlier this month, with the demolition of some buildings along the River Yare.
Cost - £20,016,019.
Town Deal money - £3,950,000.
North Quay regeneration
A multi-million pound redevelopment of the land to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, which in its current state largely comprises a mixture of light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks and areas of cleared land.
£7.6m and £2.6m
Great Yarmouth University Campus
The former Palmers/Beales store would see a relocated library sharing space with students on undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and potentially the University of East Anglia, as well as East Coast College and East Norfolk Sixth Form College as partners.
£10.5m and £7.5m
Winter Gardens restoration
It is hoped the Winter Gardens will become the heart of the town as a year-round visitor attraction which makes the most of its seafront location and its horticultural heritage.
£16m and £4m
Restoration of vacant historic buildings
Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust is restoring three buildings: 160 King Street, a 16th century timber frame building; the North west tower, once part of the medieval wall and to be restored as a restaurant and holiday accommodation; and St John's Church, a Grade II listed building on Lancaster Road and York Road, hoping to open as a hub of creative industries and conservation skills.
£1,401,900 and £626,000
Ice House restoration
Arts charity Seachange Arts is planning to repurpose this landmark building, on Southtown Road on the bank of the River Yare, as a hub for all things circus including training and fabricating apparatus.
£1,440,000 and £450,000
Public wayfinding and sustainable connectivity
Signage has been upgraded to help guide people between the town centre, seafront, bus and railway stations. Further wayfinding improvements are planned.
£1,100,000 and £594,953
Rail station gateway
Physical enhancements to the rail station, built in the 1960s, to improve the accessibility and attractiveness of a key point of entry for commuters and visitors.
£202,180 and £150,000
Enhanced digital and connectivity infrastructure
Part of this project includes free public wi-fi within the Market Place.
£205,130 and £190,100