How Great Yarmouth will spend its £20m Town Deal cash

Published: 12:00 PM July 12, 2021

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will discuss the £20m Town Deal fund on Tuesday (July 13). - Credit: James Bass

A fund of £20m has been divided up and will be awarded to nine different projects across Great Yarmouth.

In the budget last March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the town had secured £20.1m of its Town Deal bid.

The grant will be discussed at a meeting of the Policy and Resources committee of Great Yarmouth Borough Council on Tuesday (July 13).

Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A report states that projects were examined and prioritised.

The nine projects are:.

Operations and Maintenance Campus

An offshore energy campus will be built on the southern tip of the South Denes peninsula.

Demolition work on South Denes Road in Great Yarmouth began on July 1 in preparation for the building of a new Operations and Maintenance campus. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Preparatory work began earlier this month, with the demolition of some buildings along the River Yare.

Cost - £20,016,019.

Town Deal money - £3,950,000.

North Quay regeneration

A multi-million pound redevelopment of the land to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, which in its current state largely comprises a mixture of light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks and areas of cleared land.

£7.6m and £2.6m

Beales/Palmers remains empty, but is a key part of the council's regeneration plan for the town centre as it is set to become a new library space - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Great Yarmouth University Campus

The former Palmers/Beales store would see a relocated library sharing space with students on undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and potentially the University of East Anglia, as well as East Coast College and East Norfolk Sixth Form College as partners.

£10.5m and £7.5m

Our reader thinks the Winter Gardens could be the answer to a tricky issue. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Winter Gardens restoration

It is hoped the Winter Gardens will become the heart of the town as a year-round visitor attraction which makes the most of its seafront location and its horticultural heritage.

£16m and £4m

Eileen Eastaugh-Mascoll inside the recently renovated 160 King Street. - Credit: Eileen Eastaugh-Mascoll

Restoration of vacant historic buildings

Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust is restoring three buildings: 160 King Street, a 16th century timber frame building; the North west tower, once part of the medieval wall and to be restored as a restaurant and holiday accommodation; and St John's Church, a Grade II listed building on Lancaster Road and York Road, hoping to open as a hub of creative industries and conservation skills.

£1,401,900 and £626,000

Ice House restoration

Arts charity Seachange Arts is planning to repurpose this landmark building, on Southtown Road on the bank of the River Yare, as a hub for all things circus including training and fabricating apparatus.

£1,440,000 and £450,000

Public wayfinding and sustainable connectivity

Signage has been upgraded to help guide people between the town centre, seafront, bus and railway stations. Further wayfinding improvements are planned.

£1,100,000 and £594,953

Rail station gateway

Physical enhancements to the rail station, built in the 1960s, to improve the accessibility and attractiveness of a key point of entry for commuters and visitors.

£202,180 and £150,000

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

Enhanced digital and connectivity infrastructure

Part of this project includes free public wi-fi within the Market Place.

£205,130 and £190,100