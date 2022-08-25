Only Fools stars coming to Great Yarmouth this weekend

Stars from Only Fools and Horses will be appearing at Great Yarmouth's Jube on Saturday. - Credit: © BBC

He who dares wins.

And that will be the case for those attending an evening with Only Fools and Horses actors which will take place at The Jube bar in Great Yarmouth this Saturday (August 27).

From 6pm, people will be able to meet several cast members from Britain's best-loved sitcom.

Daniel Peacock insisted on "doing the 1, 2, 3, 4s" when he appeared in the 1985 episode 'It's Only Rock n Roll'. - Credit: Supplied

And, as a cushty treat, the Trotter brother's three-wheel van will be parked by The Jube before the event for photo opportunities.

Jube owner Bradley Fish said ticket sales are doing very well and the event is "shaping up to be a lovely and intimate night".

Steven Woodcock, known to most people as Mickey Pierce's right-hand man Jevon, has been added to the lineup.

He was also a cast member on Eastenders between 1990 and 1993.

Michael Fenton Stevens and Philip Pope on set at the Trotter's flat in Nelson Mandela House. - Credit: Supplied

The event will also feature Michael Fenton Stevens, Daniel Peacock and Philip Pope who all made memorable appearances on the sitcom which ran from 1981 until 2003.

Michael Fenton Stevens is best remembered as Alan Perkins, who made Rodney Trotter a member of the Groovy Gang while he posed as a 14-year-old on holiday in Majorca.

Daniel Peacock played Mickey Maguire, who fronted Rodney's boyband A Bunch of Wallies.

And Philip Pope starred as the 'Singing Dustman' Tony Angelino - who played the singer with an unfortunate speech impediment and left audiences 'cwying' with laughter.

Mike Kemp, who played Del Boy and Rodney's cousin Stan, was meant to appear at the show. However, he will no longer be able to come due to health reasons.

The event is being organised by Colin Phillips and Danilo Vaughan from Only Authentics.

Colin Phillips, 39, is putting together an evening with the Only Fools and Horses actors in Great Yarmouth on August 27. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Phillips said: "It's shaping up to be a great night of entertainment with opportunities to hear some great stories from the actors about their experience working on what millions of people from around the world still believe is Britain's best-ever comedy series.

"It will no doubt be a pukka night."

Doors will open at 7pm for regular ticket holders.

For access from 6pm, a free buffet and drink, and a chance to have a meet and greet with the actors, VIP tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thejube.net/tickets and on the door.