Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Great Yarmouth road and bridge to be closed for 48 hours following fire

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:38 PM March 24, 2022
Fire fighters check for hot spots at the Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth after the

Bridge Road and Haven Bridge will be closed for 48 hours following a blaze that devastated a vacant pub - Credit: Denise Bradley

Bridge Road and Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed for 48 hours following a dramatic fire.

A blaze ripped through the roof of the vacant Haven Bridge pub on Wednesday, March 24, leaving it decimated and causing widespread disruption in the town.

Norfolk Fire Service has said the road and bridge will reman closed while it works with partners to establish the cause of the fire and make the area safe.

Fire investigators launched a probe into the incident and said they cannot rule out there were no persons in the building as they have not been able to investigate inside the building. 

The road closures have caused havoc to travel in the town with long delays and queueing traffic across several routes this morning.

Problems were exacerbated by an earlier crash in Gorleston which led to Southtown Road, Beccles Road and Harfreys roundabout to be closed just before 6am.

A hydraulic platform tackles the Haven Bridge pub fire

Firefighters tackle the blaze from a hydraulic platform at the former Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's timeline of the blaze

  • Call received at 8.07pm to report the fire.
  • Crews arrived on scene at 8.11pm.
  • Fire fighting then began as appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle, Martham, Carrow, Sprowston, Wymondham, and Lowestoft attended.
  • The stop was called at 10.31pm.
  • A fire investigation was then launched and is still being conducted.
Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

