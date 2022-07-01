Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer
- Credit: Archant
Summer firework displays are back across the Great Yarmouth area to thrill families along various seafronts.
After changes to the regular displays due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there are a plethora of chances for residents and visitors to witness some spectacular displays.
Hemsby
The village of Hemsby will be hosting weekly fireworks displays at the beach every Tuesday throughout the summer holidays.
From around 10pm, the seaside village will be lighting the sky up on July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Gorleston
With the return of the Clifftop Festival this summer, a special firework display will be the icing on the gala cake on Sunday, July 31.
Great Yarmouth
The first fireworks of the season will take place at the Pleasure Beach on Saturday, July 2 at 10pm, with a special display for the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival.
To kick off the summer holidays, the Pleasure Beach will have another display from 10pm on Wednesday, July 27.
Most Read
- 1 7 famous faces with Great Yarmouth links
- 2 Town road works extended due to depression in road surface
- 3 Care home says changes have been made after damning inspection report
- 4 Hotel with 'excellent reputation' up for sale as owner retires
- 5 Everything you need to know ahead of Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival
- 6 Great Yarmouth resident calls for larger bins in borough beauty spot
- 7 'A slow down' - Estate agent says housing supply is hitting market
- 8 Man killed 96-year-old bystander in road rage crash
- 9 Watch: Boy, 7, spars with Tyson Fury during Norfolk visit
- 10 Marine company feeling buoyant after securing pilot launch contract
From there, every Wednesday throughout August displays will take place on Great Yarmouth beach as part of the Big Wednesday events, with the final one happening on August 31.