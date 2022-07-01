Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer

Summer firework displays are back across the Great Yarmouth area to thrill families along various seafronts.

After changes to the regular displays due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there are a plethora of chances for residents and visitors to witness some spectacular displays.

Hemsby

The village of Hemsby will be hosting weekly fireworks displays at the beach every Tuesday throughout the summer holidays.

From around 10pm, the seaside village will be lighting the sky up on July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

People are in favour of organised firework displays, but think the general public shouldn't have access to fireworks (Photo: Terry Harris)

Gorleston

With the return of the Clifftop Festival this summer, a special firework display will be the icing on the gala cake on Sunday, July 31.

Great Yarmouth

The first fireworks of the season will take place at the Pleasure Beach on Saturday, July 2 at 10pm, with a special display for the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival.

To kick off the summer holidays, the Pleasure Beach will have another display from 10pm on Wednesday, July 27.

From there, every Wednesday throughout August displays will take place on Great Yarmouth beach as part of the Big Wednesday events, with the final one happening on August 31.