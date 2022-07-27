Footfall increasing slowly but surely on Great Yarmouth market
- Credit: James Weeds
Traders on Great Yarmouth's new look market have said customers are steadily making their way to stalls as they begin to embrace the development.
Following the start of the £4.7m market revamp, traders on the Market Place began moving into new units from the end of April.
The revamp, which is said to be "lighter, brighter, more spacious, more accessible and more environmentally friendly," is now in its second phase, which will see another market building by the town square.
Sophie Howlett, co-owner of Jack's Flower Stall, said customers were steadily making their way to the new build despite the ongoing works on the other part of the old market.
She said: "It's been alright. We've had quite a bit of interest which has been nice.
"All in all, it’s been very good and it's nice to see more of the public out and about.
"The majority of our customers like the new build. Some of the older people are still a bit unsure, but I think once the whole thing is done, it will be OK."
Paulina Zielinska of Ginger Kitchen said the ongoing work at the old site has not affected her business.
"Everything's all good," she said. "The demolition and groundworks don't bother me and the communication has been good between the contractors and us."
She added that trade "seems to be normal for this time of year" and she hasn't noticed an increase in trade from holidaymakers.
"They're all down the seafront making the most of the good weather," she said.
Before moving to the new market, Sean and Lucy Dearn decided to change their business from fruit and veg to take over the family-run pie and pea stall.
Most Read
- 1 Former Pontins in Hemsby sold in £7m deal to rescue site
- 2 Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave
- 3 Everything must go! Diner prepares to close
- 4 Dystopian model village opens on Great Yarmouth seafront
- 5 Police chief's domestic violence warning to holidaymakers
- 6 Orange digger stolen from Norfolk Broads village
- 7 Two men charged in connection with stabbing in Great Yarmouth
- 8 Lifeboat coxswain describes harrowing effort to save Winterton swimmer
- 9 Woman dies in sea off Winterton
- 10 New café with 'Ibiza-feel' serving cocktails and light lunches by the sea
Mr Dearn, from Johnny's Pie, Peas and Chips, said: "Each week has been getting better. But we'll never know how trade will be until the next phase is done."
He added that the new build is "pretty much seagull-free" and he has been told by the council that seating inside the market should be coming soon, which will both have a positive impact on trade.
"We're also really looking forward to seeing the empty stall getting taken over," he said.
"We're picking up new customers and we're slowly getting regulars who are happy with our prices. I think people are happy to see us."