Footfall increasing slowly but surely on Great Yarmouth market

Sophie Howlett, from Jack's Flower Stall, said many of her old customers were returning. - Credit: James Weeds

Traders on Great Yarmouth's new look market have said customers are steadily making their way to stalls as they begin to embrace the development.

Following the start of the £4.7m market revamp, traders on the Market Place began moving into new units from the end of April.

People gathered inside the "lighter and brighter" market revamp in Great Yarmouth for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The revamp, which is said to be "lighter, brighter, more spacious, more accessible and more environmentally friendly," is now in its second phase, which will see another market building by the town square.

Sophie Howlett, co-owner of Jack's Flower Stall, said customers were steadily making their way to the new build despite the ongoing works on the other part of the old market.

She said: "It's been alright. We've had quite a bit of interest which has been nice.

"All in all, it’s been very good and it's nice to see more of the public out and about.

"The majority of our customers like the new build. Some of the older people are still a bit unsure, but I think once the whole thing is done, it will be OK."

Paulina Zielinska, from Ginger Kitchen, said trade was to be expected for the time of year. - Credit: James Weeds

Paulina Zielinska of Ginger Kitchen said the ongoing work at the old site has not affected her business.

"Everything's all good," she said. "The demolition and groundworks don't bother me and the communication has been good between the contractors and us."

She added that trade "seems to be normal for this time of year" and she hasn't noticed an increase in trade from holidaymakers.

"They're all down the seafront making the most of the good weather," she said.

Groundworks at the old market in Great Yarmouth as part of Phase Two of the £4.7m revamp. - Credit: James Weeds

Before moving to the new market, Sean and Lucy Dearn decided to change their business from fruit and veg to take over the family-run pie and pea stall.

Mr Dearn, from Johnny's Pie, Peas and Chips, said: "Each week has been getting better. But we'll never know how trade will be until the next phase is done."

Sean and Lucy Dearn, from Johnny's Pie, Peas and Chips, said they are slowly building a regular customer base. - Credit: James Weeds

He added that the new build is "pretty much seagull-free" and he has been told by the council that seating inside the market should be coming soon, which will both have a positive impact on trade.

"We're also really looking forward to seeing the empty stall getting taken over," he said.

"We're picking up new customers and we're slowly getting regulars who are happy with our prices. I think people are happy to see us."