Great Yarmouth's newest beat manager wants to 'lead by example'

"I want to lead by example."

Those are the words of Great Yarmouth's newest beat manager, PC Babalola Salami.

Starting in the role for South Yarmouth in September, the 43-year-old officer is keen to help get to the heart of residents' daily concerns.

"This role allows me the chance to get to know people and really help out with daily issues," PC Salami said.

"It also gives people the opportunity to get to put a face to the name and from there, we can build a rapport."

Before joining the force in 2018, PC Salami worked in marketing and retail. He swapped the desk for the beat as he wanted to "do his bit" and help other people. - Credit: James Weeds

PC Salami said he was making his way around South Yarmouth and he plans to make himself known around the area.

He said: "It takes time, but I want to really get to everyone and help out where I can."

In his five weeks in the role, PC Salami said he has already had some "small wins".

"I have spent the time listening to both sides of some local disputes," he said.

"This job is all about building bridges and easing discord between people."

PC Babalola Salami wants South Yarmouth residents to know he has their back. - Credit: James Weeds

PC Salami said he also wanted to build trust in the community by talking with more residents and providing a visible presence.

"I want to be on a first name basis with everyone and I want people to know I've got their back," he added.

South Yarmouth's current priority - as set in September's Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting - is to ensure antisocial behaviour is kept to a minimum over the Halloween and Christmas periods. PC Salami and the other South Yarmouth beat manager, PC Dale Chusonis, have started discussions with local shops to ensure they remain vigilant when selling fireworks, eggs and flour.

Before joining the force, PC Salami worked in marketing and retail. However, feeling the urge to "do his bit," the new beat manager signed up with Norfolk Constabulary in January 2018.

"I want to do something that helps other people," he said.

"Throughout my life, I have encountered some issues in different communities, and I have definitely been challenged with racism.

"I want to do my bit to help tackle those challenges. I don't want my children, or people of their generation, to face the issues I have encountered.

"I want to help bring a change and I want to lead by example."