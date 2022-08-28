A day in the life of South Yarmouth's policeman

PC Dale Chusonis while on patrol in York Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Police work is just as much about community engagement as it is about catching criminals.

On Saturday, our reporter went out with an officer from Norfolk Constabulary while he patrolled parts of Great Yarmouth.

PC Dale Chusonis has been one of the beat managers for South Yarmouth for more than three years.

He said his patch covers "everywhere from Regent Road down to the harbour".

"It is a very diverse area," PC Chusonis explained. "Both in terms of the mixture of businesses and residences, as well as its issues."

PC Chusonis said he wants to make the areas "right for the public".

He added: "From residents to visitors we want to ensure that all people feel safe, reassured and acknowledged.

"And as a part of that, I want to be that approachable face on the street."

The beat manager said he enjoyed this aspect of police work as he likes to ensure the people he serves are getting their needs met and can go about their business without worry or concern.

Although no two days are the same for police officers, PC Chusonis' shifts usually begin at the station responding to queries. From there, he likes to "get out as early as possible".

"Detecting potential issues for residents is absolutely key to this job," he said.

"I usually begin my round by driving through some hot spots, just to make sure things are OK.

"Then, I'll go by foot because there are always things that are easy to miss when behind the wheel."

While on foot, the beat manager checked on the wellbeing of a homeless person and then began a patrol of Middlegate.

He stopped to say hello to passers-by with one remarking: "It is nice to see the police about."

From there, PC Chusonis visited a few known drug use hotspots and discovered several empty wraps which could have contained illegal substances.

"Seeing things like this shows you first-hand what neighbours deal with on a daily basis," PC Chusonis said.

"Making these rounds are so important because it gives us the knowledge to help as many people as possible."

Soon after, the beat manager noticed broken bricks from part of the ancient town wall by Blackfriars Road car park.

PC Chusonis said: "This is a typical case of ASB (antisocial behaviour).

"Things like this can be frustrating because the wall is a protected monument and means a lot to the town."

The beat manager moved the bricks off the car park and took photos of the damage to follow up at the station.

From there he visited Victoria Place, an area he said had had issues with fly-tipping in the past.

While there a local raised the latest case of trash being dumped.

PC Chusonis logged the incident before visiting a business in Lancaster Road.

While in the area, the beat manager gave a friendly reminder of the legalities of street drinking by the town centre to three people carrying unopened cans of beer.

PC Chusonis said: "My role is very community focussed and I rely on the public to make themselves heard about the issues they may have.

"Once I'm made aware that can reflect what I cover when I'm on patrol.

"For example, if there are issues with speeding, antisocial behaviour or drug use where people live, let us know and then we can keep an eye on the situation."

PC Chusonis said Saturday morning's patrol went smoothly.

"Even a friendly hello can make all the difference," he said.

The beat manager urged the people of Great Yarmouth to attend the next Safer Neighbourhood Action Plan (SNAP) meeting at Smudgers Bar by the Wellesley Recreation Ground on Sandown Road. The event takes place on September 22 from 7pm.

The event is open to the public to attend in person or online via Zoom.

For more information, email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk