Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Easter Fair: New October date and location draws concerns

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:49 AM October 4, 2021    Updated: 11:00 AM October 4, 2021
The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 2015. The event has been cancelled due

Great Yarmouth's annual Easter fair is being held in St George's Park in 2021 after it was cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having been cancelled twice due to the pandemic Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair is returning at the end of the month in a new location.

Residents and businesses have received letters telling them the fair, traditionally held at Easter in the Market Place and Fullers Hill, is coming to St George's Park for four days.

The traditional Great Yarmouth Easter Fair held in the Market Place.Picture: James Bass

The traditional Great Yarmouth Easter Fair held in the Market Place.Picture: James Bass

The letter apologises for any disruption and thanks them in advance for their patience, saying there will likely be increased traffic over the period Thursday, October 28, to Sunday 31, but no road closures.

It says: "It is expected to be an action-paced four day event, with various rides and attractions for all ages."

Set up will begin on Monday October 25, with operating times from 2-10pm, and music stopping at 9.45pm.

However, Labour ward councillors were quick to respond firing off their own counter letter objecting to the move.

Tony Wright, Michael Jeal and Kerry Robinson Payne, Labour party councillors for Nelson ward

Nelson ward councillors Tony Wright, Michael Jeal, and Kerry Robinson-Payne have raised objections against bringing the Easter fair to St George's Park in October 2021.

The letter from Michael Jeal, Kerry Robinson-Payne, and Tony Wright raises concerns about noise levels, damage to grass, conflict with existing seafront attractions, and a possible permanent change in location - billed as temporary while the market is redeveloped.

Labour objects to bringing Easter fair to Great Yarmouth

A letter sent to residents from the three Labour Nelson ward councillors raises objections to a bit to bring the Easter fair to St George's Park in October 2021.

It goes on to ask residents for their views and to decry a lack of consultation or discussion, adding: "We only found out this was going ahead from a seafront trader."

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which i

A bid to bring the Easter fair to St George's Park in October has drawn concerns from Albert Jones who fears it might take trade from the seafront.

Meanwhile Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones said he was concerned about a clash with his Fairground Frights attraction.

He said he had already moved his firework finale from the Sunday to the Wednesday and feared hosting the fair over half term with so much else going on, including the Fire on the Water Festival, could "dilute" takings for all.

Overall he said he supported the fair and any event that drew visitors, but a different weekend, or even Christmas, would have better spread the spend, adding: "I feel a bit for the residents."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Carl Smith, by the Winter Gardens which has been awarded £10

Council leader Carl Smith said bringing the fair to the park in October complemented other events and would be another reason to visit.

Carl Smith, borough council leader, said the event was a scaled-back version of the traditional fair that aimed to complement everything that was happening over half term, giving people an extra reason to visit.

He said he had had a letter from one resident saying it was a lovely idea. He added that the showmen were used to setting up on grass, as they had done in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich.

