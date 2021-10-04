Easter Fair: New October date and location draws concerns

Published: 10:49 AM October 4, 2021 Updated: 11:00 AM October 4, 2021

Great Yarmouth's annual Easter fair is being held in St George's Park in 2021 after it was cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Having been cancelled twice due to the pandemic Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair is returning at the end of the month in a new location.

Residents and businesses have received letters telling them the fair, traditionally held at Easter in the Market Place and Fullers Hill, is coming to St George's Park for four days.

The traditional Great Yarmouth Easter Fair held in the Market Place.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

The letter apologises for any disruption and thanks them in advance for their patience, saying there will likely be increased traffic over the period Thursday, October 28, to Sunday 31, but no road closures.

It says: "It is expected to be an action-paced four day event, with various rides and attractions for all ages."

Set up will begin on Monday October 25, with operating times from 2-10pm, and music stopping at 9.45pm.

You may also want to watch:

However, Labour ward councillors were quick to respond firing off their own counter letter objecting to the move.

Nelson ward councillors Tony Wright, Michael Jeal, and Kerry Robinson-Payne have raised objections against bringing the Easter fair to St George's Park in October 2021. - Credit: Submitted

The letter from Michael Jeal, Kerry Robinson-Payne, and Tony Wright raises concerns about noise levels, damage to grass, conflict with existing seafront attractions, and a possible permanent change in location - billed as temporary while the market is redeveloped.

A letter sent to residents from the three Labour Nelson ward councillors raises objections to a bit to bring the Easter fair to St George's Park in October 2021. - Credit: supplied

It goes on to ask residents for their views and to decry a lack of consultation or discussion, adding: "We only found out this was going ahead from a seafront trader."

A bid to bring the Easter fair to St George's Park in October has drawn concerns from Albert Jones who fears it might take trade from the seafront. - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones said he was concerned about a clash with his Fairground Frights attraction.

He said he had already moved his firework finale from the Sunday to the Wednesday and feared hosting the fair over half term with so much else going on, including the Fire on the Water Festival, could "dilute" takings for all.

Overall he said he supported the fair and any event that drew visitors, but a different weekend, or even Christmas, would have better spread the spend, adding: "I feel a bit for the residents."

Council leader Carl Smith said bringing the fair to the park in October complemented other events and would be another reason to visit. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Carl Smith, borough council leader, said the event was a scaled-back version of the traditional fair that aimed to complement everything that was happening over half term, giving people an extra reason to visit.

He said he had had a letter from one resident saying it was a lovely idea. He added that the showmen were used to setting up on grass, as they had done in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich.