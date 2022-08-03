'Lots of interest' as seaside cottage exceeds guide price
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A long-empty cottage in one of Norfolk's prettiest villages generated a flurry of bids at auction.
Heatherdene, a period property on its own private loke, was billed as close to stunning, unspoilt beaches.
Although in need of a complete renovation the two-bed, semi-detached home in Winterton was ideal for a cash buyer looking for an investment, according to particulars issued by Auction House East Anglia.
With a lower guide price of £120,000 the new owner paid £161,000 after 19 bids were placed starting at £130,000.
A video supporting the sale described it as "a great project for a builder in a wonderful part of the world".
The auctioneer, during an online sale which was broadcast live, said there had been "lots of interest".
In the end there were three bidders left, the cottage finally being sold to a proxy.
Other lots going under the hammer in the sale included a burnt out house, a quaint Caister cottage, and a former town centre shoe shop.