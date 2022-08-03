News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

'Lots of interest' as seaside cottage exceeds guide price

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:55 PM August 3, 2022
Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Heatherdene has sold in Winterton. It is close to the beach but not close enough to have to worry about erosion according to the auction house that sold it. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A long-empty cottage in one of Norfolk's prettiest villages generated a flurry of bids at auction.

Heatherdene, a period property on its own private loke, was billed as close to stunning, unspoilt beaches.

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach Auction House East Anglia

No-one has lived in Heatherdene for years, but a buyer has been found at auction who paid £161,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Although in need of a complete renovation the two-bed, semi-detached home in Winterton was ideal for a cash buyer looking for an investment, according to particulars issued by Auction House East Anglia.

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

The enclosed back garden at Heatherdene in Winterton which has been sold at auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

With a lower guide price of £120,000 the new owner paid £161,000 after 19 bids were placed starting at £130,000.

A video supporting the sale described it as "a great project for a builder in a wonderful part of the world".

The auctioneer, during an online sale which was broadcast live, said there had been "lots of interest".

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

One of the bedrooms in a two-bed cottage in sought-after Winterton in Norfolk which is for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

In the end there were three bidders left, the cottage finally being sold to a proxy.

Other lots going under the  hammer in the sale included a burnt out house, a quaint Caister cottage, and a former town centre shoe shop.

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach Auction House East Anglia

One of the bedrooms in a two-bed cottage in sought-after Winterton in Norfolk which has been sold. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

The conservatory at Heatherdene which has exceeded its guide price. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

There is a downstairs bathroom at Heatherdene in The Loke, Winterton. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

There is a separate toilet and bathroom at Heatherdene in Winterton which has a new owner. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Andrew Bradfield will be closing New Norfolk Kitchen Diner on August 29

Everything must go! Diner prepares to close

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Market Gates Bus Station improvements will take a month to complete Photo: Georg

Norfolk Live News

At least 40 buses due to serve Great Yarmouth cancelled

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Millie Manders and the Shutup, based in Norwich, formed in 2014 and will release their debut album l

Great Yarmouth summer music festival cancelled

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Matt Thompson who has lost 10 stone with Slimming World in Great Yarmouth

Man reverses diabetes and cuts medication after ten stone weight loss

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon