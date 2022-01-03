The big plans and events for Great Yarmouth in 2022

Great Yarmouth borough has some exciting events and developments planned for 2022. - Credit: Archant

With 2021 over and done with, Great Yarmouth has many things in store for the next year.

Some exciting events and developments are expected for 2022.

Here are some of the highlights:

Out There Festival will return in September 2022. - Credit: Kat Mager and JML Photography

Out There Festival

The Out There Festival, which showcases local arts and street performances, came back in 2021 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

In 2022, the festival is set to spread out even further throughout the town with the return of the Cobholm Island beach party, a poetry shack on Hall Quay, events in the town centre and St George's Park and walkabout events taking place along the seafront.

While Out There continue to plan for this year's festival, it has been confirmed to take place from September 16 until September 18.

Weekly firework displays are making their return to Great Yarmouth and Hemsby in the summer. - Credit: Archant

Fireworks

Last summer, the regular Wednesday evening fireworks did not take place.

However, Thursday displays throughout August were provided by the Pleasure Beach.

In December, it was announced that full funding was being provided for weekly firework displays throughout summer 2022 in Great Yarmouth and Hemsby.

Over 30,000 people attended the first Fire on the Water event in 2021. - Credit: Richard Walsh

Fire on the Water

Fire on the Water debuted at the Venetian Waterways in October and won "fresh idea of the year" in the Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards.

The festival, which saw the waterways transformed into a spectacle of pyro, light shows and even fire-breathing saxophones, was attended by well over 30,000 people at its inaugural event.

A three-year run of the event has been included in a £420,000 cash injection into the town's tourism sector.

Audiences flocked to the Gorleston Clifftop Festival in 2017.

Gorleston Clifftop Festival

After being postponed since its 2019 event, Gorleston Clifftop Festival is expected to make its return in 2022.

Details are limited at time of writing, but the Visit Great Yarmouth website says: "The Gorleston Clifftop Festival will return in 2022 on Gorleston Clifftop.

"Over the two day event, you can expect a huge variety of entertainment, stalls, fun fair, live music, sports and much more."

Currently, no date has been set.

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

New market

Phase one of the revamped market place is due to be completed by spring.

The £4.6m project will see the market place revamped with 26 main stalls, alongside two kiosks and space for pop-up traders.

The council said: "We have had lots of businesses approach us about joining the new market because of the improvements we are making.

"The new Market Place will be more energy efficient, have covered seating, pop-up spaces for start-up traders, and more room for events and entertainment.

“We hope all this will help retain existing customers and bring in new visitors for both the market and the whole town centre.”

An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC - Credit: Archant

Marina Centre

Since the demolition of the old Marina Centre in 2019, the construction of a new £26m pool and sports facility has been taking shape.

The new Marine Centre - which will have a 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool, a four-court sports hall, fitness and spin studios, a 100-station gym, indoor climbing zone and a café - is scheduled to open in July 2022.

MTV are set to take over Vauxhall Holiday Park in March, 2022, with Jack Saunders and Becca Dudley as special guests. - Credit: Nick Butcher/PA Wire

Ultimate MTV Weekend

MTV is gearing up to take over Vauxhall Holiday Park for one weekend in March.

The event, which will include some of the country's leading DJs, also promises pool parties, a silent disco, crazy golf, and a club classic brunch.

The Ultimate MTV Weekend is taking place from March 25 until March 27.

The third river crossing will take shape throughout 2022 before its scheduled completion in March 2023. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Third river crossing

Construction of the £121m bridge - connecting Southgates Road with the A47 by William Adams Way - will start again from January 4.

While construction is not due to finish until March 2023, the bridge is expected to take shape over the next 12 months.

In March a tower crane will be established on Bollard Quay to assist with the construction of the control tower, and the smaller bridge that will pass over Southtown Road.

Will the "Yarmouth eye" return in 2022? - Credit: James Weeds

Big wheel

The "Yarmouth Eye" offered residents and visitors a chance to see the borough and its surrounding areas from a bird's eye view in 2021.

In December, plans were announced that a new Ferris wheel could be moving in to the Sea Life Centre gardens for a three-year tenancy.

A decision is to be made by January 26.